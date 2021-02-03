Makata confident of his players to stop Simba in VPL

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Dodoma Jiji Football Club head coach Mbwana Makata is optimistic about his players to shine against Simba in their Mainland Tanzania Premier League encounter tomorrow at the Jamhuri Stadium.

The two teams are meeting for the first time since Dodoma Jiji FC earned promotion to the league this season. The match has been scheduled to kick off from 4pm.

The game will also be the first for Simba’s new head coach Didier Gomes who joined the team from El Mereikh of Sudan. Gomes led Simba to clinch the inaugural Super Cup that ended recently in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking with The Citizen over the phone, Makata said they respect Simba as one of the tough teams in the league, but bragged that he has prepared his players for victory.

Makata said most of his team players are in top shape except midfielder Justine Omary and striker Seif Karie who are nursing injuries.

He said he has strengthened his squad after recruiting goalkeeper Manyika Junior, Eric Nkosa and Omary Daga who, he added, have already adopted the team’s formation.

Advertisement

He said they do not expect to repeat the mistakes they committed when they played against other giant teams in the league as their focus is on stopping the Msimbazi Street side.

“I have watched Simba play against Al Hilal and TP Mazembe during a special tournament held in Dar es Salaam. They have good players and I respect the team, but we are in the league playing at our home venue, where we will not let them shine,” said Makata.

He said, “So far I know their techniques and tactics , I am ready to show our prowess by teaching them a lesson,”.

He said they want to improve their chances in the league standings because a win will make then climb to the sixth position in the league.

Dodoma Jiji FC are currently in the 10th place with 22 points from 17 matches Simba are placed second with 35 points from 15 games. The Jangwani Street giant, Young Africans (Yanga) are at the top with 44 points from 18 matches they have played. Other top five teams are Azam FC, who are placed third with 32 points from 17 matches while Biashara Mara United and Ruvu Shooting are placed fourth and fifth with 29 and 28 points after playing 17 and 18 matches respectively.

Simba are scheduled to leave Dar es salaam this morning for Dodoma ahead of the encounter. The team head coach Gomes said they are taking the encounter seriously as winning the league trophy is the first priority in the team.

“You cannot secure places in the African Champions League, Confederation Cup without winning local competitions. We are in a tough competition, but I am proud of my players’ commitment to showcase their best standard of playing football during the Super Cup,” said Gomes.

He said he still build the team and he is sure they will do the best in the encounter.

“What we have shown in the Super Cup will be applied in our league matches as victory is very important in the encounter,” he said.



