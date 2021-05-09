Mothers’ Day golf tournament tees-off today at Lugalo

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. About 30 lady golfers and 50 male golfers will today compete in the inaugural Mothers’ Day tournament at the Lugalo Course.

The event will tee-off from 1pm and top lady golfers Angel Eaton, Vicky Elias and Neema Ulomi from Arusha are expected to feature in the tourney and win top honours.

Speaking with The Citizen yesterday, top Lugalo Club golfer Angel Eaton said she had been in intensive training ahead of the competition scheduled to tee-off from 1pm.

“I want to make history for winning the first event of Mothers’ Day. I know many prominent golfers will compete in the event that will not be easy to win,” said Eaton.

For her part, Ulomi said she has travelled all the way from Arusha aiming to be crowned the title.

“I am ready for the event. I target victory, despite the fact that I am the only one golfer from upcountry in the competition.

“I will do my best to win the silverware,” said Ulomi.

According to Lugalo Ladies Golf Club Section Captain Hawa Wanyeche, most of the golfers will come from the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club and the hosts, Lugalo.

Wanyeche said they have decided to organise the competition with the aim of celebrating Mothers’ Day in the country.

Apart from that, Wanyeche said the tournament is part of inspiring more ladies to get involved in golf events.