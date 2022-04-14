Mwakinyo now turns focus to World Boxing Federation title fight

By Imani Makongoro More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. After being stripped of the Intercontinental titles of the World Boxing Federation (WBF) and the Africa Boxing Union (ABU)’s super welterweigh, famous professional boxer in the country Hassan Mwakinyo has turned focus to a fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) title.

Mwakinyo, who is currently in the United States for boxing activities, left with no title following the decisions by WBF and ABU.

The boxer’s manager Huzeifa Huzeifa said they have decided to speak with WBA officials to enable his boxer to fight for the title of WBA, which is one of the major professional boxing bodies in the world. Huzeifa said their request has been well received and he believes soon Mwakinyo will be landed a fight.

“We knew all along that Mwakinyo would be stripped of the WBF title due to its rules and regulations, but we were not aware about the ABU title. However, I will make a follow-up on the matter to know as to why my boxer has been stripped of the title. Maybe there is a hidden agenda against my boxer,” said Huzeifa.

He said Mwakinyo is keen on developing his career and his aim is to make history in the world. Mwakinyo won the ABU title on May 28, 2021 after registering a technical knockout (TKO) against Angolan boxer Maiala Antonio in the ninth round at the Next Door Arena at Masaki in Dar es Salaam.

The boxer then successfully defended his title after registering a TKO win over Julius Indongo of Namibia on September 3 last year at the Ubungo Plaza in Dar es Salaam.

However, Mwakinyo failed to defend his title for six months, compelling ABU to take it away and dropped him to the third slot of the super welterweight rankings.