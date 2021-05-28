Mwakinyo takes on Angolan opponent in ‘Rumble in Dar II’

The bout, organised by Jackson Group Sports, is expected to be thrilling after the preparations of the two boxers

Dar es Salaam. After bragging for more than one month, Tanzania’s prominent professional boxer, Hassan Mwakinyo, and his Angolan opponent, Antonio Mayala, today fight for the African Boxing Union (ABU) super-welterweight title at Masaki’s Next Door Arena in Dar es Salaam.

The bout has been scheduled for 12 rounds and each boxer has bragged to emerge victorious. Mwakinyo, who has a record of 18 wins, two losses, promised to win the fight before the fifth round. The bout has been organized by promoter Kelvin Twissa of Jackson Group Sports.

“I have trained for more than 12 rounds, aiming to maintain my fitness level in all the 12 rounds. I want to finish the fight before the fifth round,” said Mwakinyo.

He said Mayala is not his target, because he was to fight Brendon Denes of Zimbabwe, who picked an injury.

“ However, I’m not underestimating Mayala. I regard him as my official opponent, whom I will teach how to fight in the ring to make all my fans happy. I know all my fellow Tanzanians will be behind me, I will not let them down including the first female President of Tanzania, Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan,” said Mwakinyo. As per the schedule, Shabani Jongo will also fight for the vacant ABU heavyweight belt against Nigerian Olanrewaju Durodora while Ibrahim Class will face South African Sibusiso Zingange in a non-title lightweight bout.

Also, Daniel Matefu will fight Bulgarian Pencho Tsvetkov while female boxer Leila Yazidu will take on Bulgarian Joana Nwamerue.

The list will also see Hamisi Palasungulu exchange blows with Ardi Ndembo from Congo Brazzaville while Imani Daudi Kawaya face South African Chris Thompson.

The boxing event is sponsored by KCB Bank, Plus TV, Multichoice Tanzania, Tanzania Tourist Board, Onomo Hotel, Precision Air, Prestine Logistics, Urban Soul and international partners Global Boxing Stars, M-BET and Epic Sports Entertainment.

Speaking after weigh-ins, Twissa commended the sponsors for the big support for the fights to be televised live in more than 32 countries.

“We are very proud to be part and parcel of promoting talents in the country, especially in the professional boxing.

“Rumble in Dar 2 is a sign of professional boxing and our commitment to the game. We call for support as our aim is to take the game to the next level,” said Twissa.