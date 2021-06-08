Mzizima motorsports club to elect leaders this month

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A well-known motorsport club in the country, Mzizima, has formed an interim committee to coordinate its election processes.

The committee is under the chairmanship of Jeon Mwakeja. Its secretary general is William Alex, while Prisca Lawrence is the treasurer.

Also on the committee is Alex Mundeba. The club plans to hold the general election on June 20, for which they have been given the greenlight by the National Sports Council (NSC). Speaking to The Citizen, the club’s interim committee chairman Mwakeja said they have decided to form the committee after being dormant in sports activities since 2019.

Mwakeja said the welfare of the club is in conducting sports activities and after staging the sprint in 2019, they failed to stage any other motorsport event as per the Automobile Association of Tanzania’s (AAT) requirement.

The club was under Chairman Dharam Pandya who was given mandate after Jabu Maalim resigned in 2018. Thereafter, the club was to hold their general elections in January 2019 to endorse Pandya who was vice chairman at the time to lead the transition periosd to the next elections.

“However, it is now two years and the club has not conducted any general election. It is unconstitutional, and that’s why we decided to form the interim committee as Panda is now live in Mbeya Region,” said Mwakeja.

He said NSC had directed them to continue with the election procedures - and inform them about all the proceedings.

When contacted for comment, an NSC sports official, Apansia Lema, confirmed to have allowed the club’s members to conduct a general election as per their constitution.

“They informed NSC about the general election, and the Council allowed them to proceed - but they have to submit details in writing on who are the new leaders, and how the elections wereconducted,” said Lema.

However, Pandya said he does not recognize the proposed elections, and he is now the club’s chairman.“I am in Mbeya Region, and will come to Dar es Salaam next week. I don’t officially recognize what’s going on,” he said. Pandya.