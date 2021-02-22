Namungo FC humiliate CD Agosto in Caf match

By Ramadhan Elias





Dar es Salaam. Tanzania representatives in the African Confederation Cup, Namungo FC, have moved one step ahead in qualifying for the Groups stage after recording a 6-2 victory against CD de Agosto of Angola in a playoff encounter at the Azam Complex in Dar.

The victory means Namungo FC need just a draw to qualify into the Groups stage of the competition while Angolan need a 7-0 goals victory to reach that stage.

The team head coach Hemed Morocco commended his players for the best results and believe they will do more in the return leg scheduled to be held at the same venue on Thursday.

Morocco said players the score has reflected their training and believe called them not to underrate the team in the next encounter.

“We are now in halfway of the encounter and we need to play the second leg that will give the verdict who will qualify for the groups stage,” said Morocco.

He said they are going to rectify all mistakes that happened in the encounter and expect to do the best in the return leg. Agosto were the first to score in the duel through Brian Moyo in the 11th.

Namungo FC equalized in the 32nd through Hashimu Manyanya - and, six minutes later, Sixtus Sabilo scored the second goal. Namungo started the second half with a bang and missed various scoring chances.

However Agosto who changed playing pattern, equalized through Ambrosini Antonio in the 51st before Reliant Lusajo scoring the third goal for Namungo four minutes later.

Namungo FC celebrated the fourth goal in the 60tht through Sabilo and later Erick Kwizera scoring the fifth in the 70tht.

Namungo’s Stephen Sey scored the sixth goal of the series