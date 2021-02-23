Namungo may meet African giants in Confederation Cup

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Namungo FC coach Hemed Morocco is beaming with confidence despite having to face three African football giants if they will qualify into the Groups stage of the Confederation Cup.

Coach Morocco’s squad may face Raja Club Athletics of Morocco, Pyramids of Egypt and Nkana FC of Zambia if they eliminate Angola’s side, CD Agosto. The three teams are in Group D. According to the Caf draw held yesterday, Group A comprises Enyimba of Nigeria, Entente Setif (Algeria), Orlando Pirates (South Africa) and Al Ahly Benghazi of Libya.

The Group B teams are Renaissance Berkane of Morocco - who are the defending champions - JS Kabylie (Algeria), Coton Sport (Cameroon), and NAPSA Stars of Zambia.

Also in the competition are Etoile Sahel (Tunisia)/(Young Buffaloes (Eswatini), CS Sfaxien (Tunisia), Salitas (Burkina Faso) and ASC Jaraaf of Senegal who are in Group C. The fixture shows that the opening Groups stage matches would be played on March 10, 17 and April 4, 11, 21 and 28 respectively. Group winners and runners-up qualify for the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates and Enyimba will renew the great football rivalry between South Africa and Nigeria after a CAF Confederation Cup draw in Cairo Monday placed both clubs in Group A. A couple of north African teams, Entente Setif of Algeria and Al Ahly Benghazi of Libya, complete the section line-up in the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League. Enyimba and Setif have won the CAF Champions League twice each and Pirates once while Benghazi did well to reach the last 16 as they cannot play at home for security reasons.

Title-holders Renaissance Berkane of Morocco are in Group B with JS Kabylie of Algeria, Coton Sport of Cameroon and NAPSA Stars of Zambia. Berkane edged Pyramids of Egypt 1-0 in the 2020 finals, and hope to become the first of five Moroccan winners of the competition to successfully defend the title. )