Pazi defeat Ukonga Kings in RBA league playoff

By Brown Msyani More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Pazi edged Ukonga Kings 67-60 in the RBA league final play-offs game two at Don Bosco courts Oysterbay.

Pazi, who had triumphed in game one 74-70 and game two 67-60. Evance Davies was instrumental in Pazi victory as he fired home 17 points while his team mate Mwalimu Heri added 14 more points to the team.

Davies also led in rebound catch after doing 4 times, blocking 2 times and while he fed the scoring passes 8 times.

Tyrone Edward hammered 15 points for Ukonga Kings while Haji Mbengu posted 14 points.

Speaking to The Citizen after the clash, Ukonga Kings coach Ismaili Mbise said that his team lost due to his player’s personal mistakes of overconfidence.

He said: “What I can say is that we lost the game due to my players who had over confidence. They wanted shoot from far whereas I had instructed them to penetrate and make the opponent make fouls.

“Losing to a big team like Pazi on only a six point’s difference is not too bad. There are return games, we prepare ourselves to beat them”, he added.

Mohamed Mbwana whose side triumphed to get the 67-60 points, said his side beat Ukonga Kings only due to experience they have than them.

“Ukonga Kings are very good side, you also can see that yourselves, they are young and very quick”, he said adding that, “We only beat them because we have more experienced players than them”.

“Our players know to behave and react in the last minutes of the game to never lose concentration that was only our strength over them”.

In another match played at the same venue, Vijana Queens beat JKT Stars 54-45 in fiercely contested encounter.

JKT Stars who finished the first quarter leading 13-12, lost steam in the second quarter to allow Vijana Queens claim 17-12 lead at the end of the second quarter.

The third quarter saw Vijana Queens command the game with 14-11.