Simba coach says it is not over until it’s over

Dar es Salaam. Simba Sports Club head coach Juma Mgunda has said there is still a tough assignment for his team as it prepares to play against Primeiro de Agosto on their return leg despite their 3-1 victory in their first leg encounter held in Luanda in Angola.

Simba will host Primeiro de Agosto on Sunday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium from 4pm. The Msimbazi street club will need a draw to qualify into the groups’ stage of the competition. The results will also mean that the club will have advanced in the Groups Stage competitions.

Speaking yesterday, Mgunda said, the Angolan side are one of the strongest side and they will need to play with determination in the return leg.

“It is not over until it’s over, we managed to win 3-1 at their home soil and they can win in the same margin at our home venue. I commend my players for the best job, but they have to avoid to ‘walk shoulder-high’ and be satisfied with the victory. I just want to remind them that we still we still have an assignment at our home venue,” Mgunda said.

Mr Mgunda said sometimes, the football game has very strange results, calling on players to aim higher so as to come up with good results.

“There are good things that we need to improve and rectify all mistakes during the past encounter,” he said.

Apart from Simba, other teams that represent Tanzania in the CAF’s Continental Club Championships are Young Africans (Yanga), Azam FC and Kipanga of Zanzibar.

Yanga who recorded 1-1 draw against Al Hilal Omdurman of Sudan need either a win or hold them to a draw of at least two goals apiece to book a place in the group stage.

The Sudanese club, on the other hand, only need a goalless draw to go through, courtesy of the away goal they scored in Dar es Salaam.