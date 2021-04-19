Simba continue to breathe down rivals Yanga’s necks

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Shinyanga. Vodacom Premier League defending champions Simba SC continued to put pressure on their rivals Young Africans FC (Yanga) at the top of the standings following their 1-0 victory against Mwadui FC at the Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga yesterday.

The lone goal was scored by John Bocco in the 66th wellutilizing a corner kick by Rally Bwalya in the thrilling encounter.

The victory means Simba now need only two points to tie with Yanga at the top of the standings, after collecting 52 points from 22 matches. Yanga are at the top with 54 points from 25 matches.

It was not an easy match for Simba who had won 5-0 against Mtibwa Sugar at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Mwadui are at the bottom of the league’s standings with 16 points from 26 matches, most of which were played with determination, albeit mostly applying defensive techniques.

The team made several counter attacks, but Simba’s defence under Joash Onyanga was ever alert. Simba’s assistant coach Seleman Matola admitted that the match was tough, and commended his players for the victory.

“We played under challenging circumstances; but we won - and our mission was accomplished,” said Matola. Mwadui head coach Salhina Mjengwa admitted defeat, but commended his team’s fighting spirit.

In another development,Tanzania Prisons won 2-1 against Polisi Tanzania at the Ushirika Stadium in Moshi.

Tanzania Prisons’ goals were scored by Jeremia Juma in 17th and 81st minutes, while Idd Mobi scored for Polisi Tanzania.

The victory boosted Tanzania Prisons to 34 points from 26 matches, while Polisi Tanzania are now seventh with the same number of points from 26 matches. Tanzania Prisons are ninth in the league’s standings of 18 club teams.