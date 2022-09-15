Simba fail to leapfrog Yanga in top seat of Mainland League

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Mbeya. Simba Sports Club got revenge on Tanzania Prisons yesterday after winning 1-0 in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League match held at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya Region.

Simba’s goal was scored by Jonas Mkude four minutes before regulation time to make the Msimbazi Street fans leave the stadium with joy.

However, Simba have failed to leapfrog Young Africans (Yanga) at the top of the league standings on goals forward basis despite the fact that the two teams have tied on 10 points each.

Yanga, who are the defending champions, have scored nine goals and conceded three while Simba have scored eight goals and conceded two.

However, it was not an easy task for Simba to win the encounter due to a strong opposition they faced from Tanzania Prisons.

As per the league standings, Azam FC are placed third with eight points. So far Ihefu FC are yet to win a single match in the league which enters its fifth round tomorrow when Ruvu Shooting will host Polisi Tanzania at the Uhuru Stadium. Ihefu FC, who regained promotion this season, have played three matches with no point and have conceded five goals against one goal they have scored against Mtibwa Sugar, who won 3-1. The team lost 1-0 to Namungo FC and Ruvu Shooting in their previous matches.

The team will play Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) on Saturday at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Another match set for Saturday will be between Namungo FC and Coastal Union at the Majaliwa Stadium, where it will kick-off at 7pm.

Bottom-placed in the league standings are Dodoma Jiji FC, who are 15th after collecting one point from three matches and Kagera Sugar, who have also collected one point from the same number of matches. The two teams will meet on Sunday at the Kaitaba Stadium in Kagera Region.