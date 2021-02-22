Simba players : We are ready

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Simba Sports Club (Simba) players are ready to face Al Ahly of Egypt in tomorrow’s African Champions League encounter at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The match is slated to start at 4pm local time, and is expected to be the toughest one due to the fact that Simba would like to maintain their unbeaten run at the venue in the competition.

Al Ahly also would like to prove their worth in the competition due to the fact that in the 2019/2020 edition they lost against Simba. Simba won 1-0.

However Al Ahly won 5-0 in Cairo in the same competition.

Simba’s defender Joash Onyango said they have prepared well ahead of the encounter and believe they will do the best.

Onyango who let the team in their 1-0 victory against AS Vita Club of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) said they have home ground advantage and what has been applied in Kinshasa during the first encounter would be applied at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Advertisement

“We had game plan against As Vita Club and we have the same against Al Ahly. It is not the same because we are now playing at home, we need to maintain our winning streak in the competition,” said Onyango. Also the team’s assistant captain, Mohamed ‘Tshabalala’ Hussein promised not to let down their fans in the encounter.

Hussein said that the players are in top mood and ready to face Al Ahly challenges in the duel that the club leaders has given a nickname a Total War in Dar.

“We will be hosting the African giant in football; it is not the first time we played against them. They won on their soil and later we won here. This time, we want to prove our worth and overshadow them total,” said Hussein. He said all players know their task and read for the commitment in the encounter.

Al Ahly lead the group A with three points following their 3-0 victory against Al Merrick of Sudan in Cairo, Egypt. Tanzania’s side also have collected three points and placed second due to goal differences.

Meanwhile, The lowest entrance fee of the encounter is Sh5,000, the club management has announced. Football fans who would like to watch the encounter while seating in VIP B and C will have to pay Sh20,000 and VIP A seats are selling for Sh40,000. There are also platinum tickets which are selling forSg150,000.

In another development, Al Ahly arrived in the country three days ago ready for the encounter. The report says that the team travelled without its five players with three of them are in the first choices.

The players are Ali Maaloul, Taher Mohamed Taher, Walid Soliman, and Salah Mohsen have been ruled out due to injury, while Hussein El-Shahat is suspended.