Simba SC make shock exit

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s representatives in the African Champions League, Simba SC, have failed to qualify for the Groups stages of the African Champions League after losing 3-1 to Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Despite the fact that the score is 3-3, the Botswana side qualify for the Groups Stages on the “away goal advantage.” Simba who won 2-0 at the Botswana National Stadium a week ago.

The loss means that Simba have failed to meet its last edition’s record when they qualified for the quarterfinals of the competition.

However, Simba will now feature in the Confederation Cup’s playoff matches as per the rules and regulations governing the game.

Despite yesterday’s loss, Simba played well in the encounter and managed to lead the scoring in the 40th minute following Rally Bwalya’s goal.

Simba led 1-0 at the breather. But, Galaxy started the second-half with a bang, and managed to equalise in the 46th minute through Rudah Wendell who also scored the second goal in the 59th minutes following Simba’s defence blunder.

Galaxy celebrated the third goal in the 86th through Gape Mohutsiwa.

Simba nearly scored in the 90th minute, but Bwalya’s volley went wide after being sent clear by Duncun Nyoni. The result is a big blow for Simba who had targeted to qualify for the semis in this edition. Simba first qualified for the Groups stage in 2003 after eliminating the defending champions, Zamalek of Egypt, at the Cairo Stadium.

Simba also reached that stage in 2019, qualifying for the quarterfinals in the last edition after which they were eliminated by South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs.