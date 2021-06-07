Stanbic Bank boosts sportswriters team

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Stanbic Bank Tanzania has donated Sh9.2 million for sports gear and to facilitate the Tanzania Sports Writers Association Sports Club (Taswa SC) ahead of the special friendly match against Members of Parliament (Bunge SC) in Dodoma Region.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania head of Marketing Desideria Mwegelo said they have decided to support the team as part of their involvement in Corporate Social and Responsibility (CSR), as well as to build the health of sportswriters.

Mwegelo said the match against Bunge Sports Club will see to the players striving hard to win the encounter.

“Sports are part of building a healthy body. I believe sports journalists and Members of the Parliament’s sports club will build their bodies when playing the match - even as they compete with one another. It will be part of the training for all the players,” said Mwegelo.

She explained that Stanbic Bank is very proud to be part and parcel of sports development in Tanzania. This is the second time that Stanbic Tanzania supports sports journalists.

Taswa SC Chairman Majuto Omary thanked the bank for the support, and called upon other sports stakeholders to emulate the bank’s good example.

Majuto said their club is facing a pile of challenges in its operations,and thanked Stanbic Bank Tanzania for coming on board to support it at the right time, in the right way - and for the right cause.

“This is good support for us, and we believe it will open the way for other sponsors to join the bank. I take this opportunity to call on my fellow journalists to give them maximum support in their activities,” said Majuto.