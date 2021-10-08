Taifa Stars beaten 1-0 by Benin in Fifa World Cup qualifier, DR Congo shine

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania national football team (Taifa Stars) yesterday lost their first qualifier of the Qatar’s World Cup to Benin at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. Taifa Stars were beaten 1-0 in a thrilling encounter in which Stars’ strikers missed many clear scoring chances. Simon Msuva, John Bocco and Feisal Salum are the players to be blame for missing clear scoring chances while in the danger zone.

Stars dominated the game from the start while Benin used a defence technique and made attacks for a while. Benin’s goal was scored by French’s Ligue 1 striker, Steve Michel Mounié, in the 71st minute. Mounie plays for Brest FC.

The result means Benin top group J with seven points, followed by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with five points after beating Madagascar 2-in Kinshasa.

Stars sit in the third position with four points and Madagascar are at the bottom with no point. Taifa Stars will play against Benin on Sunday at Cotonou while the DRC will play an away game against Madagascar.