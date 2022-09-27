Taifa Stars meet Libya in Fifa international friendly match

Dar es Salaam. The national football team (Taifa Stars) today face their Libyan counterparts in an international friendly encounter in Benghazi, Libya.

The match has been scheduled to kick off at 8pm Tanzania time, and both teams will be targeting victory in the Fifa calendar game in order to improve their positions in the body’s rankings.

Taifa Stars assistant coach Mecky Mexime said they expect a tough match as Libya will be playing at home, but added that they have prepared well to do their best.

Mexime noted that his players are aware of facing strong opposition from Libya, who recorded a goalless draw with Uganda in their first match played at the same venue on September 21. Taifa Stars recorded a 1-0 victory against Uganda in their first match, thanks to a goal scored by Saimon Msuva in the September 24 fixture.

Mexime said there no injuries among the players who played against Uganda, and this gives the technical bench an opportunity of selecting a strong starting lineup. It is going to be a tough match due to the fact that Libya have good players who will also be eyeing victory against Tanzania in the encounter. “We have prepared our best technical plan to be applied in the encounter,” Mexime said.