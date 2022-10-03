Teenager golfer inspires after winning Diplomatic tournament

Arusha. Teenager golfer Shane Pandit has said it was not easy to emerge the overall winner of the just ended Diplomatic golf tournament held in Kili Golf course in Kilimanjaro Region.

Pandit who is aged 13 emerged the overall winner in the fourth installment of the Diplomatic Golf the featured prominent golfers from various clubs.

A teenager golfer was awarded with an Executive Golf Putter, Floating Trophy, and Stay for two nights at the Gran Melia Hotel, Bed and Breakfast for two in a room with a view of Mount Meru.

It was quite a scale up for the golfer who was last year’s winner in the junior category of the third edition of the Diplomatic Golf Tournament 2021. Speaking yesterday, Pandit said he faced strong opposition from various golfers who also targeted the best position.

“I had confidence of doing the best in the event and that’s why I decided to contest. I am happy to face the challenges that inspires me to increase efforts on my career,” said Pandit.

The event saw Hans Bruins with 74 points was the Division A winner, while Owen Maganga also with 74 winners was the Division B winner and Meloncelli Luigy with 78 topped in Division C.

Indombella Sikwatta with 81 points was the winner in the Lady’s category. Avtar Singh Neote with 72 points was the winner in the Senior Golfers’ Category. The event was organized by the Songea Mississippi Foundation (SOMI) in partnership with Kili Golf.

The event involved golfers from Tanzania, East Africa, the continent and overseas, are usually held on philanthropic missions to support vulnerable children.

This year, the participants come from 16 countries including China, India, Kenya, Malawi, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Germany, Caribbean, Tanzania, South-Africa, Canada, Switzerland, Netherlands and the United States of America (USA).