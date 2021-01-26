Top heavyweight boxer to attend Class-Mwale fight

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Prominent heavyweight boxer Kubrat Pulev will be one of the notable figures during the World Boxing Federation (WBF) super featherweight intercontinental title fight pitting Ibrahim Class against Malawian Dennis Mwale on Friday at the Next Door Arena in Masaki.

Pulev on December 12 last year suffered a knockout (KO) loss in the ninth round to Anthony Joshua in the World Boxing Association Super World Heavy title, International Boxing Federation world heavy title, World Boxing Organisation World heavy weight title and International Boxing Organisation world heavy weight title.

Pulev will be accompanying his younger brother Tervel Pulev who will be fighting against Vikapita Merero of Namibia in the cruiserweight fight scheduled for 10 rounds, according to Jackson Group Sports Chief Executive Officer, Kelvin Twissa.

Twissa said Kubrat will be coaching his younger brother for the fight and will arrive in the country abroad Kenya’s Airline, KQ.

“Already American heavy weight boxer Shawn Miller has arrived ahead of the fight. Miller will fight against Tanzanian Shaaban Jongo in the cruiserweight World Boxing Federation (WBF) international title. So far, it is all systems go for the forthcoming fights,” said Twissa.

Meanwhile, Jackson Group Sports in collaboration with World Boxing Federation (WBF) have organised a ring official seminar, which will to take place today at Onomo Hotel in Dar es Salaam.

The seminar will comprise 20 ring officials including referees, judges and other stakeholders, according to Jackson Group Sport Chief Executive officer Kelvin Twissa. Twissa said that Jackson Group Sports are quickly leaving an imprint on Tanzania’s boxing scene, almost two months since their very first boxing event and less than a week away from their second boxing event. He said the seminar dubbed World Boxing Federation Ring Official Seminar 2021 aims to uplift Tanzanian boxing ring officials through an international standard training which will focus on both institutional capacities building for members of Tanzania Professional Boxing Regulatory Commission and Tanzania Ring Official Association. Twissa said the instructor of the seminar is WBF President- Howard Goldberg. He said Howard has experience of over 40 years working in boxing and managed to conduct the seminar in over 15 countries including, Ghana, South Africa, Egypt, Gabon and Zimbabwe for Africa. According to Twissa, key areas to be covered during the seminar are; judging, refereeing, disputes and unforeseen circumstances resolving during training. The full course and trainers have been organized by Jackson Group Sports. “We believe as we uplift our boxers in country, we need to ensure we also uplift our referees. This training aims to deliver on our goal,” he said.