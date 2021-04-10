Yanga FC face litmus test by KMC as VPL continues

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Football maestros Young Africans (Yanga) today undergo a litmus test by Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam from 7pm as the Tanzania Mainland Vodacom Premier League continues in three venues.

Also, Tanzania Prisons will play against Dodoma Jiji at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga from 2pm, while Gwambina FC will host Coastal Union in Misungwi.

The Yanga-KMC match will be the first test for the Jangwani Street club’s new head coach Juma Mwambusi who has been reinstated after terminating the contract with Burundian tactician Cedric Kaze.

Yanga are now placed at the top of the standings, with 50 points from 23 matches. KMC are fifth, with 35 points from 24 matches. The records show that Yanga managed to dominate KMC after winning three of their matches, drawing once and losing one. In a friendly match played at the Uhuru Stadium on June 7 last year, KMC won against Yanga.

Today’s encounter would not be an easy one due to the fact that the two teams want to collect the maximum points in the league’s standings.

Mwambusi said he would like to see his team maintain its winning streak in the league in order to remain at the top.

He said they are optimistic to come out with the best results in the match despite the fact that KMC is one of the tough teams in the ongoing league.

“We are sharpening our players, as we need to record victory in the league matches in order to clinch the title. It will be a tough match, but our players are in high morale and ready for the match. The KMC assistant coach Habib Kondo said they are well-prepared for the match, and are ready to deliver their best.

Kondo said while they respect the Jangwani Street boys, they nonetheless target the three points.