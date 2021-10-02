Yanga SC confront Geita in Mailand League encounter

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Mainland Premier League matches continue today at different venues as Young Africans (Yanga) face Geita Gold at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium from 7pm.

The other matches set for today are between Coastal Union and KMC at the Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga (from 2pm), and Polisi Tanzania vs Azam FC at the Ushirika Ground in Moshi.

The matches are important for every club as they seek to improve their chances in the league’s standings.

Yanga need to continue with their winning streak in the league, while Geita Gold need to record their first win after losing 2-0 to Namungo FC in their opening match at the Ilulu Stadium in Lindi.

Yanga have so far collected three points from their 1-0 victory against Kagera Sugar at the Kaitaba Stadium in Kagera.

Yanga head coach Nesreddine Nabi said they are targeting victory against Geita Gold in order to widen the team’s points gap with other clubs in the Premier League.

“We need to be well-focused in the match, as it is not going to be easy, as each club is out and out for victory on the soccer pitch. We want to maintain our winning streak by continuing to win match after match, despite facing opposition,” said Nabi. Yanga are expected to field most of their newly signed strikers namely Fiston Mayele, Heritier Makambo, Jesus Moloko, Khalid Aucho and many others.

Geita Gold assistat coach Fred Felix Minziro said they are taking the encounter seriously, and their target is to win. Minziro said his players are in good shape to face challenges of the league leaders. He said they have trained well and all of his players are fit for the encounter.

“It will indeed be a tough match. But we have been in intensive training ahead of the game, and our players are able, willing and ready to make us happy,” said Minziro.

He said they are aware that Yanga are in top form, but that will stop them from winning the encounter. “It is going to be tough match, but we have talented and commited players who we believe will shine in the duel,” he said.