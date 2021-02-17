Yanga SC face acid test of Kagera Sugar in VPL duel

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Mainland Premier League big guns, Young Africans, today face the acid test of Kagera Sugar as the league continues at two different venues.

Young Africans host the sugarcane growers at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium from 7pm while Dodoma Jiji FC play against Coastal Union at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma Region from 2pm and Mtibwa Sugar take on Ihefu at the Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro Region.

However, all the eyes and ears are expected to be directed at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, where Yanga seek to restore their winning note in the league. The team’s last match ended in a 1-1 draw against Mbeya City in Mbeya Region.

Yanga are now at the top of the league standings with 45 points from 19 matches while Kagera Sugar are placed ninth with 23 points from the same number of matches that the teams have played. Yanga head coach Cedric Kaze said they look to gain a good performance in the game and that he does not underestimate Kagera Sugar due to the fact that in the first match played in Bukoba, Yanga won 1-0, a goal scored by Mukoko Tonombe.

“I’m are aware of the team’s performance as I watched their previous matches. So, we have to be very tactical as they have a very aggressive squad. My players are in top form and I believe they will deliver the best. I know we are facing an uphill task due to the fact that Kegera are also searching for the best results,” said Kaze.

Kagera Sugar head coach Mecky Mexime said they are looking forward to defying the odds as they face one of the football giants in the league.

“We are in the battle and we need to be well-focused all the time as we need three points in order to improve our position in the league standings,” said Mexime. He said his target is to take revenge on Yanga in the encounter while admitting that the match will be tough.