Yanga set to know Confederation Cup playoff opponents

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Mainland champions Young Africans (Yanga) will know their opponents in the Confederation Cup playoffs today when CAF conducts the draw for the last 32 round.

Yanga, who have been eliminated from the African Champions League, will meet one of the 16 teams that qualified from the second round of the Confederation Cup.

The teams include RS Berkane, Sports Association of the Royal Armed Forces (AS FAR) all from Morocco, Gagnoa (Ivory Coast), Real Bamako (Mali), Pyramids (Egypt) and CS Sfaxien of Tunisia. Also in the list are Al Nasr (Libya), Club Africain (Tunisia), Zesco United (Zambia), Saint-Eloi Lupopo (DR Congo), DC Motema Pembe (DR Congo), Diables Noirs (Congo Brazzaville), Marumo Gallants (South Africa) and Future of Egypt.

Apart from Yanga, other teams that will feature in the playoffs after they were eliminated from CAF Champions League include TP Mazembe of DR Congo, Royal Leopards (Swaziland), Primeiro de Agosto (Angola), Flambeau du Centre (Burundi), Cape Town City (South Africa), Al Merrikh (Sudan), Djoliba (Mali), ASKO Kara (Togo) and Asec Mimosas of Ivory Coast.

Others are La Passe (Seychelles), US Monastir (Tunisia), ASN Nigelec (Niger), Plateau United and Rivers United all from Nigeria. The playoffs are scheduled to take place from November 2 to 9, according to CAF’s schedule.

The teams that will go through from the playoffs will qualify for the competition’s group stage, which will be played from February 12 to April 2, next year, to be followed by the quarterfinals, which will be held from April 23 to 30. The semifinals are slated for May 14 to 21, and the final will be played in June on a date to be announced later.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Khalil scored twice as former African champions Club Africain of Tunisia trounced Kipanga of Zanzibar 7-0 on Sunday to reach the CAF Confederation Cup play-offs. After a goalless first leg of the last 32 tie in the Indian Ocean island last weekend, the north Africans wasted little time establishing their superiority in Rades near Tunis. Zouhaier Dhaouadi floated a free-kick over the defensive wall and into the net less than two minutes in. Mohamed Ali Omri also scored to give the 1991 African champions a two-goal advantage by half-time at the 60,000-seat national stadium.