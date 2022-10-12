66 swimmers form Tanzania national teams

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) has named 66 swimmers who will represent the country in the Africa Zone Three championships scheduled to take place from November 16 to 20 in Dar es Salaam.

TSA secretary General Inviolata Itatiro said 32 out of the 66 swimmers form team A called Tanzanite while the rest form team B known as Diamond.

Female swimmers forming the Tanzanite side are Bridget Heep, Maryam Ipilinga, Crissa Dillip and Lorita Borega who are 12-years-old and under while swimmers aged between 13 to 14 are Amylia Chali, Filbertha Demello, Aminaz Kachra, Aliyana Kachra and Lina Goyayi.

Swimmer aged between 15 to 16 years are Sophia Latiff, Ria Save and Natalia Ladha and those aged 17 and above are Sarah Tibazarwa, Muskan Gokan and Sarah Shariff.

Male swimmers forming the Tanzanite side are Julius Missokia, Max Missokia, Kabeer Lakhani and George Nangale, who are 12-years-old and under while swimmers aged between 13 to 14 are Austin Okore, Aryan BhattBhatt, Nabeel Gahhu and Mark Tibazarwa.

Also, on the list are those aged between 15 to 16, who are Peter Itatiro, Delbert Ipilinga, Ethan Alimanya and Romeo Mwaipasi and swimmers in the category of those aged 17 and above are Hilal Hilal, Collins Saliboko, Mohameduwais Abdulllatif, Michael Joseph and Aaron Akwenda.

Female swimmers forming the Diamond team are Zainab Moosajee, Aamina Takim, Myra Makwaia, Abigail Mutungwa, Mahek Desai, Amaris Nanyaro, Catherine Maokola, Aaliya Takim, Mischa Ngoshani, Naisae Teggisa, Rahma Semizigi and Kalya Temba.

Male swimmers are Kaysan Kachra, Hape Coleman, Alberto Itatiro, Luke Okore, Zac Okumu, William Peck Kay, Isaac Mukani, Enrico Barretto and Sahal Harunani.

Other male swimmers Christian Fernandes, Parth Motichand, Norbert Godbless,Salman Yasser, Delhem Rashid, William Chengula, Elia Kimimba, Santo Bash and George Coleman.

There are also Nathan Kagoro, Sayi Goyayi, Elia Hangi and Revocatus Josephan.

The team will be training from Monday to Friday under coach Alexander Mwaipasi and others selected by TSA’s technical department ahead of the competition to feature about 300 swimmers from 25 countries.