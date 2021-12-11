A clash of titans as Simba take on Yanga in Kariakoo derby

Dar es Salaam. After almost two weeks of mind games, Young Africans (Yanga) and Simba today clash in the Tanzania Premier League match at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The match has been scheduled to start at 5pm, according to the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) information officer, Clifford Ndimbo. Ndimbo said the match would be officiated by Elly Sasii, a Tanzanian referee of the World Football governing body FIFA. The match is crucial for the two clubs seeking to improve their standings in the league.

Yanga are at the top with 19 points from seven matches, while Simba are placed second with 17 points. A win for Simba would make them lead the league’s rankings.

The two clubs are clashing for the fourth time in this calendar year during which Yanga won twice, while Simba won once.

Yanga won 1-0 in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League match on July 3 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. Then Simba won 1-0 in the Azam Federation Cup final match at the Lake Tanganyika Stadium in Kigoma.

Yanga recorded 1-0 against Simba in the Community Shield encounter at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, in a goal scored by Fiston Mayele.

Though not a must win encounter, Simba will need victory against Yanga, anything less than a win will leave Yanga on top of the log with either five points gap or two points in case of a draw.

Speaking yesterday, Yanga’s head coach, Nabi Nesreddine, said he has prepared his players purposely to win the encounter despite the tough challenges they are going to face.

Nabi said they respect Simba in the encounter, but victory is the main target, resulting from the preparations they have made.

“It is going to be a tough match and my players well know that. We have taken precautions, considering that Simba are a strong team with good players. But, I am proud to have better and committed players,” said Nabi.

Simba’s technical bench boycotted the press conference organised by TFF.

The team’s head coach, Pablo Franco, and other officials arrived at the TFF offices, where they demanded removal of the league’s co-sponsor, GSM banner.

The Msimbazi Street club’s officials left the TFF offices after their request was declined by TFF. Simba had earlier said that they would not wear jerseys with the GSM logo, and demanded annulment of the TFF/GSM deal on the grounds of conflict of interests. GSM are the main sponsoring Simba’s arch-rivals Yanga.