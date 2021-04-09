Always a Red: Okwi visits Simba camp in Cairo

By Evagrey Vitalis More by this Author

Former Simba SC winger Emmanuel Okwi has today paid a courtesy call to the team’s camp in Cairo hours before his former teammates play defending champions Al Ahly at the Caf Champions’ League group game on Match Day 6.

"Emmanuel Okwi today visited us here in Cairo, Egypt and had lunch with the players as well as wishing us a good game tonight as we face Al Ahly,” the club wrote on its Twitter handle.

Okwi was seen having lunch with the team seated next to Meddy Kagere and compatriot Tadeo Lwanga.

The Ugandan international who left Simba in 2019 features for Egyptian side Al Ittihad Alexandria Club, his team currently is in second place behind Zamalek.

Simba are now top of Group A, with a total of 13 points, he Msimbazi Reds go into their final game on top of the group against Egyptian, a game that will count for nothing but bragging rights.

Simba has not lost a game in the group stages of the CAF Champions’ leg this term having won four and drawn one game.



