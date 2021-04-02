AS Vita targets victory against Simba in Caf tie

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. AS Vita Club assistant Coach Raoul Shungu has said that their African Champions League encounter tomorrow is a do or die match, and they have taken all the necessary precautions.

Simba will host AS Vita at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar from 4pm in a decisive match for Tanzania’s representatives in order to qualify for the quarterfinal stage.

The Msimbazi Street soccer club need only one point to qualify for the quarterfinals of the competition which will feature eight teams. AS Vita are placed third with four points while Simba are at the top with good 10 points.

Al Ahly are placed second with seven points, while El Merrikh of Sudan are at the bottom with only one point. The Sudanese will today host the competition’s defending champions Al Ahly in Khartoum.

Shungu said they know that the match will be a tough one, as Simba target to maintain their unbeaten run while they (AS Vita) are looking to take revenge on Simba, who beat them 1-0 in Kinshasa in the first leg match. “It is a deciding match for us and Simba as well. We have prepared well and our target is to win,” said Shungu, former Young Africans (Yanga) and Mtibwa Sugar coach.

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns take the only perfect four-win Group record this season to the Omdurman Stadium where South Africa were booted out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying competition last Sunday.

Several Sundowns stars were in the team that was beaten 2-0 by Sudan and will realise that more than mere commitment is necessary if they are to win over Al Hilal, having won by two goals in Pretoria. Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi told his multi-national squad, including Uruguayans Sirino and Affonso that “we have won nothing yet; so, keep your feet hard on the ground!”