Authorities satisfied with Kili Marathon 2021 preparations

Moshi . Government authorities have expressed satisfaction with the ongoing preparations of this year's Kilimanjaro Marathon slated for February 28.

This was said by the Moshi District Commissioner (DC) Alhaj Mwangi Rajabu Kundya when he visited the training camp of Tanzanian athletes who will take part in the event, at the Moshi Cooperatives University in Moshi, Kilimanjaro.

"The government is closely monitoring all health and safety issues for the benefit of our people on a daily basis, including the day of this famous marathon event; It is encouraging to see that the organizers of the race have taken adequate precautions, these are very encouraging decisions by people who care”, he said.

He went on to say that the Government would continue to monitor the ongoing preparations as well as working closely with the organizers and the sponsors of the now very important International event so as to ensure the health and safety of all who would participate in the event in one way or another.

He also thanked all those who have sponsored the Tanzania’s athlete camp saying the training camp was one of the good steps to ensure that Tanzanian athletes do well in this year's race.

"The government has put in place ambitious strategies aimed at promoting sports in the country, including athletics, with the intention of bringing honor to the nation through sports sector, may I take this opportunity to congratulate the organizers of the Kilimanjaro marathon for making sure of its sustainability”, he said.

Speaking during the visit, Kilimanjaro Amateur Athletics Association (KAAA) Chairman Adram Mikumi, said the health precautions taken included placing treated water in different areas of the Ushirika stadium including all the entry gates, as well as having people who will have sanitizers to sanitize all those who will arrive at the stadium during the event day.

"In order to avoid overcrowding in hand washing areas as well as at the sanitizing points available, there will also some people who will be responsible for sanitizing people all around the stadium and its entry points so as to avoid overcrowding”, he said.

On his part, the newly elected Vice President of the Athletics Tanzania (AT) John Bayo, urged all the potential participants and other citizens to avoid panic because of the analyzed precautions, saying they didn’t mean that there were health challenges.

"The precautions provided do not mean that there are any health challenges, they just precautions because Tanzania is not on the island; there will be many visitors coming to the event from different places therefore applying precaution measures is something very important especially when you put in consideration the Government has also advised people to take health precautions which are provided by health experts”, he said Bayo, who is also the Race Director of the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Marathon.

Meanwhile, participants of the Marathon from Dar es Salaam are expected to throng the Mlimani City grounds to collect their numbers from today (Saturday) February 20, 2021 and Sunday February 21, 2021 from 12 noon to 6pm where they will also be issued with masks that will be worn before the race and after the races when they mingle at the stadium.

“We are appealing to those collecting the numbers to adhere to the timings and note that the exercise will be for only two days in Dar es Salaam then shift to Arusha on February 23rd and 24th at the Kibo Palace Hotel and later Moshi on February 25, 26 and 27 at Keys Hotel,” said the organisers.



