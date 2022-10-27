Azam FC take on Simba in crucial league game

Dar es Salaam. Football fans in the country are today expected to experience something special when Azam FC host Simba in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League clash at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The encounter, which kicks-off at 7pm, is expected to be a thriller, as Azam FC will be seeking to revenge against Simba following a loss in last season’s Mainland Premier League match.

The ice-cream makers are placed ninth in the standings with 11 points from seven matches. Simba, who are yet to lose a single match in the ongoing Mainland Premier League are placed second in the league table (without yesterday’s match result between Yanga and KMC) with 14 points from six matches.

Azam FC, who have already lost two matches, are now under interim head coach Kally Ongalla.

They have trained intensively for the encounter, targeting victory over the Msimbazi Street giants.

Records show that the two clubs have played 26 matches since 2012, 11 of which were won by Simba, while Azam won seven. The other eight matches ended in draws.

Simba head coach Juma Mgunda said they are targeting victory in order to continue with their winning streak.

“We need to do our best in the encounter, Azam FC are a strong team who are also targeting to emerge victorious. But we have also prepared our players for victory,” Mgunda said.

For his part, coach Ongalla said his players are in high spirits, and are ready to do their best against Simba.

Ongalla said that, although they were facing a challenging task against giants Simba SC, they nonetheless hope to win the encounter.

“We know that Simba play their hearts out when they face us. But, we are ready for the challenge, we have committed players who are ready to do their best,” said Ongalla.