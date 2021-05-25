Azam Media,TFF sign multi-billion TV rights deal

The deal also sees the winner’s prize money increase with the eventual champions taking home Sh500 million while second placed team will get Sh250million and third place Sh225 million and the fourth will get Sh200million.

Dar es Salaam. Azam Media Limited has signed a Sh225.6 Billion television rights deal with the Mainland Tanzania Premier League for 10 years.

Azam Media Limited’s Chief Executive Officer Tido Mhando said the sponsorship deal start next season with 67 per cent of the amount being seasonal payment to all participating teams in the league.

"For the 2021/2022 season, sponsorship money will be Sh12 billion, clubs will receive Sh8 billion and the remaining Sh4 billion will go into football development," said Tido Mhando added. This is to say each club will get Sh500m per season.

The money will increase every season, where the 2022/2023 season sponsorship will be 13.2 Billion and teams will receive Sh8.8 billion.

The deal also sees the winner’s prize money increase with the eventual champions taking home Sh500 million while second placed team will get Sh250million and third place Sh225 million and the fourth will get Sh200million.

Apart from that there will be bonus for all teams except the teams that are relegated to lower division.

Mhando said that they have decided to invest that amount money aiming to take the Tanzania Football in the next level of the development.

“We would like to see positive development of football in Tanzania and in the period of 10 years, we would like to see Tanzania competing in the World Cup,” said Mhando.

TFF’s president Wallace Karia commended Azam Media Limited for the sponsorship and called on club officials to adhere club licensing as per world football governing body, Fifa.