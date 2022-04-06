Azam, Yanga face off in Mainland Premiership

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The 2022 Mainland Tanzania Premier League continues today as Young Africans (Yanga) face Azam FC starting at 8.15pm at the Azam Complex in the city.

Yanga will likely target to maintain their unbeaten run in the league by defeating Azam FC, who are seeking to take revenge on Yanga, who won 2-0 in the first leg at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium last year.

Yanga’s goals were scored by Fiston Mayele and Jesus Moloko in the encounter that was dominated by the Jangwani Street lads.

As per the league table, Yanga are at the top of the league with 48 points while Azam FC are third with 28 points. Today’s encounter is very important to both teams in order to improve their statuses in the league standings.

Yanga will likely seek to widen the point gap against Simba while Azam FC will likely target to destroy Yanga’s unbeaten run in the league.

Simba are second in the league with 37 points from 17 matches while Yanga and Azam FC have each played 18 matches respectively.

However, Yanga will likely miss the services of their key players Feisal Salum, Jesus Mloko and Khalid Aucho.

As Salum alias Fei Toto and Aucho are nursing their injuries, Moloko is yet to regain his match fitness after he had undergone a mini operation.

However, the Jangwani Street side is expected to be under the leading scorer Mayele while Salum “Sure Boy” Abubakar will likely be the centre of attraction as he would be playing his first league match against his former employers.

Abubakar has joined Yanga from Azam FC for which he played for not less than 14 years. During the first leg of the Mainland Premier League, Abubakar did not play because he was serving an indefinite ban due to indiscipline.

Apart from Abubakar, the encounter will likely see the return of Yanga’s Saido Ntibazonkiza, who missed several matches due to personal commitments. In the match, there will likely be new faces for the Jangwani Street lads namely Dennis Nkane, and Crispin Ngushi.

For the ice cream-makers, they are expected to be in full swing with all of their key players including Prince Dube, Never Tigere, Bruce Kangwa, Aggrey Morris, Ibrahim Ajibu and Mudathir Yahya.

Yanga head coach Nabi Nasreddine said their target is to maintain their winning streak in the competition so that they can pave the way for being crowned the title.

“It is going to be a tough match because Azam FC are one of the strong teams in the league. My players are ready for the clash.” said Nesreddine.

Azam FC coach Abdihamid Moalin also said he is optimistic about winning the game in order to improve their position in the league standings.