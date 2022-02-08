Betting firm to renovate five sports grounds

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Five sports grounds in Dar es Salaam, including four football pitches and one basketball court will be renovated by an online betting and gaming firm, Betway.

The renovations will see the firm spend more than Sh80 million, whereby each ground will cost USD 7,000 (Sh16 million). Already the firm has renovated the Sea View basketball court.

Betway Tanzania Operation Manager Jimmy Masaoe said the move is to support the sports development in the country.

According to Masaoe, their firm believes the renovated Sea View basketball court will not only benefit basketball players and aspirants, but will also benefit the surrounding community.

“The renovation project targets grounds that are used often to provide opportunities for athletes to have decent infrastructure for sports activities,” he said.

For his part, Tanzania Basketball Federation (TBF) secretary general Mwenze Kabinda said the move will help promote the development of the game in the country.

“We are very happy to see the betting company has understood the importance of investing in the growth of basketball in Tanzania. The decision to refurbish the Sea View basketball court is a huge boost to the game and we applaud the firm for their attention,” said Kabinda.

According to Kabinda, TBF will continue to work with the firm and other stakeholders to maintain the upgraded infrastructure as part of a move to promote the development of basketball in Tanzania.

“We want to reassure the firm that their work will not be in vain. TBF will collaborate with other competent authorities, such as local government authorities and Basketball Dar es Salaam to ensure that all sports grounds are well maintained,” insisted Kabinda.