Bournemouth sack Parker days after 9-0 Liverpool humiliation

English Premier League strugglers Bournemouth on Tuesday sacked head coach Scott Parker, days after they were thrashed 9-0 at Liverpool.

In a parting shot at Parker, owner Maxim Demin said in a statement that "in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably.

"We must also show belief in and respect for one another. That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history."

He added: "Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately."

Parker had taken several public swipes at Bournemouth's management over their failure to strengthen the squad after the south coast club's return to the top flight.

He was especially blunt following the Liverpool match, saying the Cherries were "ill-equipped" following a rout which came after a 4-0 loss at champions Manchester City and a 3-0 defeat by Arsenal.