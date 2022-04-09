CAF introduces VAR in Simba, Orlando quarter final match

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania football fans will witness the use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal match between Simba SC and Orlando Pirates.

The match has been scheduled to take place at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on April 17 and one week later in Johannesburg at the Orlando Stadium.

The VAR system was incorporated in the big European leagues during the 2017-18 season in Italy and Germany and during the 2018-19 season in Spain, France, and England.

However, it was first tested in the 2012-13 Dutch league season. In Africa, It was Morocco who became the first African country to use video technology in a top-flight league match featuring IRT Tangiers, who won the game 2-1 against FUS Rabat. Following extensive trials in a number of major competitions, VAR was first written into the Laws of the Game by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) in 2018. Operating under the philosophy of “minimal interference, maximum benefit”, the VAR system seeks to provide a way for “clear and obvious errors” and “serious missed incidents” to be corrected.

Already the Africa football governing body (CAF) has named the referees who will officiate the Simba-Orlando encounter including VAR officials.

According to CAF, the match will be under centre referee Haythem Guirat from Tunisia and will be assisted by Khalil Hassani also from Tunisia and Nigerian Samuel Pwadutakam while the fourth official will be Ahmed Elghandour from Egypt.

The match’s another official will be Sadok Selmi of Tunisia while VAR officials are Ahmed Elghandour who will be assisted by Youssek Elbosaty also from Egypt.

The match commissioner will be David Mwangi from Kenya while referee assessor is N’da Francois from Benin and the match coordinator is Victor Lual Lual from South Sudan.

The match’s security officer is Josua Andries Hoebeb from Namibia while Covid-19 doctor is Lisobine Kisongo from Tanzania and the match’s media officer is Clifford Ndimbo.

Speaking yesterday, Simba’s member of the board of directors, Mlamu Ng’ambi, said they are very happy to play against Orlando Pirates under VAR because the technology delivers fair results.

Ng’ambi said Simba will be the first club in the country to play under VAR and they are sure of doing their best in the encounter.