Cameroon out to keep unbeaten record against Cape Verde

By The East African More by this Author

Yaoundé. Africa Cup of Nations hosts Cameroon will be back into action when they lock horns with Cape Verde in their final group fixture at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde Monday (kick-off 7pm Kenyan time).

Already qualified for the knock-out stage, the “Indomitable Lions” will be going to the game with the hope to grab the three points and mark three straight victories as they seek their sixth Afcon title.

But coach Antonio Conceicao knows Cape Verde, whom they met during the qualifiers in March last year, is a strong side that will not also take chances.

“It is not going to be an easy match. We are going to be facing a tight team and we need to be focus.

DNation bodytext: “We have observed that all the teams that have major influence are not winning, but we are ready to come out with a victory,” Conceicao said at a pre-match press conference in Yaounde Sunday.

The Portuguese tactician said his is continue with straight victories and he is focused on realising the objective.

He hinted on the possibility of bringing in new faces.

Advertisement

Cape Verde are currently third in Group ‘A’ and will also be looking to avoid defeat for a spot in the knock out stage.

The “Blue Sharks” won their opening game 1-0 against 10-man Ethiopia but fell to Burkina Faso on same scoreline in their second outing.

The deputy coach of the Blue Sharks, Humberto Bettencourt told a press conference in Yaounde that they are going to be playing without one of their players who tested positive for Covid-19 in the build-up to the game, but that will not affect their consistency and avoid defeat.

“We are going to play each game as they come, but what is important is match but we have prepared the match with same spirit like the others.

“We have to be consistent and offensive given that Cameroon has players that can make a difference. We should either grab a victory or a draw,” Bettencourt said.

During six previous meetings between both sides, Cameroon has been victorious three times while Cape Verde has won twice and one match ended in a draw.

“It is important to recall previous matches, but our objective is to advance to the round of 16,” Cape Verde’s deputy coach said.

The Cape Verdians will play their last group fixture without main coach and a player who the deputy said played and was instrumental in the team’s 1-0 victory over Ethiopia.

The Cape Verde vs Cameroon match at 7pm will be played concurrently with another Group ‘A’ fixture between Burkina Faso and Ethiopia.

Burkina Faso, who are second in the group, will be looking to grab the three points and consolidate their position and they face Ethiopia that has been winless in their first two group games.