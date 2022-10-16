Contrasting fortunes for Tanzania's teams as they face international test

Dar es Salaam. As Simba need only a draw against Angola’s Primeiro de Agosto to qualify for the group stage of the CAF Champions League, other three Tanzanian teams today face an uphill task to enter the next stage of the continental club championships.

The teams are Young Africans (Yanga), Azam FC and Kipanga of Zanzibar, who recorded unconvincing results in their first legs.

Yanga need victory in order to qualify for the group stage of the CAF Champions League against Al Hilal Omdurman of Sudan or at least a 1-1 draw to level with the Sudanese side so that the match can be decided on penalties. Their return leg will kick-off at 9pm at the Al Hilal Stadium in Khartoum.

Yanga head coach Nasreddine Nabi said they are still in the race, although he rued the scoring chances lost by the team in their first leg.

“All the mistakes made have been rectified and we are expecting to win the encounter, despite facing a strong opposition. We have sharpened our striking force ahead of the return leg,” he said.

He said his players are aware of what their fans and members need from them.

“We drew 1-1 on our home ground, It is possible we can do the same or record victory, despite their home ground advantage,” he said.

For Azam FC, who have trained intensively targeting a good result, they will have to register a 4-0 win to advance or three goals clear to level with Al Akhdar of Libya and go into a penalty shootout. The teams will be in action at 7pm at the Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam.

The ice-cream makers played well in the first leg in which they created various scoring chances, but the defensive mistakes they made allowed their rivals to score three goals. The team will likely miss their key players due to injuries.

Kipanga need at least a 1-1 draw against Club Africain of Tunisia to qualify for the next stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

For Simba SC, they seem to have put one leg in the group stage following their 3-1 away victory over Primeiro de Agosto as the Reds look to finish up the job in today’s encounter scheduled to kick-off at 4pm at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Simba head coach Juma Mgunda has predicted a tough encounter, saying in football anything can happen.

“We need to stretch our muscles in order to sail through. I told my players not to be complacent with the first leg result, but have to start afresh,” said Mgunda.

He said all his players are in good form and called upon football fans to attend the encounter in large numbers to give them support.

“It is going to be a tough match despite the fact that we won 3-1 in the first leg. We need to stretch our muscles and defend well in the match,” he said.