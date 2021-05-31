Crystal Palace defender Mamdou Sakho to become TTB’s ambassador

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Crystal Palace’s centre back and the French International Mamamdou Sakho has accepted the request by the Tanzania Tourism Board (TTB) as the Voluntary Tourism ambassador.

Mamadou accepted the request when he met the TTB Acting Director General, Betrita Lyimo at Ngorongoro Crater national park in Arusha over the weekend.

He and his family (wife and children) arrived in Tanzania on May 26, 2021 for a 10-day break where visited Serengeti National Park, the Maasai Senate Village, Ngorongoro Crater Park and Zanzibar Islands.

While in Zanzibar, Mamadou and his wife Majda Sakho on May 31, met and held talks with Zanzibar’s President, Dr Hussein Mwinyi at State House, Zanzibar.

President Mwinyi said he was happy to meet the French Footballer: I have welcomed Mamadou, I am happy for his presence here and I am ready to cooperate with you to establish youth football academy so we give the chance young people.

