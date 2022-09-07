Date is set for Dar es Salaam Goat Race competitions

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The 2022 Dar es Salaam Rotary Goat Races event will take place at the Green in the city on November 5.

This is the third edition of the event since the rotary decided to carry on with the races from the previous organizers.

Dar es Salaam Rotary Club president Krutin Shah said yesterday that preparations for the event have been started and called for sponsorship from different stakeholders.

Shah said this year’s event focuses on efforts towards enriching, enhancing and providing services to local communities.

He said the revenue to be generated from the event would be used for supporting various service projects of the Rotary Club of Oysterbay based on Rotary International’s six focus areas and environmental projects.

Shah said this year’s motto is “Celebrating Cultures around the World” and explained that they hope to attain their goal.

“We hope that this year’s event will attract new and previous enthusiasts alike.

As in previous years, whereby the Goat Races were able to attract sponsors, this year’s will be no different,” he said.

He said it is a very important event in supporting communities and that’s why they witnessed previous events being staged successfully and explained that they are proud of that.

For his part, 2022 Goat Races Project Manager Mathew Hellela said this year’s event will include 10 goat race rounds with each featuring 10 goats to be identified by numbers.

Hellela said they have already started preparations for the event and called sponsors and stakeholders to support the event that will kick off from 12pm to 6pm.

“We are thankful for the trust in our organizational capacity our sponsors have given us and we are confident that the 2022 Goat Races will be a fun event for everyone,” he said.