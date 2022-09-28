Dejan Georgijević leaves Simba SC after 54 days

Dar es Salaam. Serbian striker Dejan Georgijević, 28, has announced he is leaving the Msimbazi giants after one month at the club.

The Serbian joined Simba in August on a two-year contract that came to an end after 54 days, due to what he called fundamental breaches.

“I confirm that my contract of employment is terminated with a just cause due to the fundamental breaches of the Contract by the Club,” Dejan wrote to his Instagram Page on Wednesday.

Simba are yet to comment on the fundamental breaches that the player has sighted as cause for his departure.

Georgijivic, however, thanked the supporters for the time he was on the pitch playing for Simba; “Thank you fans for the support and love you have given me.”

Dejan signing was among most anticipated at Simba this year following difficult season, as the club looked to strengthen its attack especially after parting ways with two time golden boot winner Meddy Kagere and Chris Mugalu at the end of the season.

His only moment of brilliance came when he scored against Kagera with a wonderful strike against Kagera Sugar on August 20 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Though he hardly played 45 minutes he at times dazzled the Msimbazi faithful with his dazzling runs in the opposition half

He joins his fellow Serbian Zoran Maki, Simba’s former head coach whose contract was also terminated earlier this month after serving the club for 67 days.