Djibouti match officials for Simba SC, Asec Mimosas tie

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has selected referees from Djibouti to officiate the CAF Confederation Cup groups’ stage encounter between Simba and Asec Mimosas of Ivory Coast to take place on Sunday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The match center referee will be Ahmed Djama Souleiman to be assisted by Abdoulrazack Ahmed Liban and Richard Wais. The fourth official is Saddan Houssein Mansour.

The referees are scheduled to arrive in the country tomorrow. The encounter’s commissioner is Agwanda Obare from Kenya while Rwandan Eric Ruhamiriza will be the general coordinator and Abdool Salim Hossanee from Mauritius is the match security officer.

CAF also named Lisobine Hamis Kisongo to be the Covid-19 officer while Clifford Ndimbo will be the media officer. A total of 35,000 fans have been allowed to attend the game. Simba’s technical bench is now busy studying Asec Mimosa who are expecting to arrive today with not less than 40 people. The match will not be easy for the two teams due to technical statistics in their local and international competitions.

As Simba are second in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League with 31 points from 15 matches, Asec Mimosas are at the top of the Ivorian league with 21 points from seven matches. Asec have competed in the CAF Champions league 15 times and managed to win the 1998 edition title and have qualified for the groups stage (semifinal) in 1999, 2001, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2008, and 2018/2019.

The team also qualified for the semifinal in 2002 and 2006. Simba have lost two matches and drew four times while Asec Mimosas are yet to lose a single match or draw in their league.

Related Morale boost for Simba ahead of CAF Confederation Cup duel

Advertisement

Simba have so far featured 11 times in the CAF Champions League and qualified for the groups stage in 2003 and 2018/19 while in 2020/2021 they reached quarterfinals.