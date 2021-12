English Premier League stars headline Nigeria squad for Cup of Nations

Watford defender William Ekong and his compatriot Emmanuel Dennis, Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka, Leicester City duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho and forward Alex Iwobi are part of the Super Eagles provisional squad for the Nations Cup

Nigeria have included six English Premier League stars in their 28-man squad for next month's Africa Cup of Nations set for Cameroon.

Nigeria are in Group D alongside record African champions Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

Watford defender William Ekong and his compatriot Emmanuel Dennis, Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka, Leicester City duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho and forward Alex Iwobi are part of the Super Eagles provisional squad for the Nations Cup.Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, captain Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey) and Villarreal striker Samuel Chukwueze also also part of the squad that will be seeking to win a first Cup of Nations title for the African giants since 2015.SquadGoalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)Midfielders: Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Kelechi Nwakali (SD Huesca, Spain)Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain); Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin, Germany); Odion Jude Ighalo (Al-Shabab Riyadh, Saudi Arabia); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Emmanuel Dennis (Watford FC, England)