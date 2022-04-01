Fifa President fails to answer question over Russia suspension

By Paul Owere More by this Author

Fifa President Gainni Infantino on Thursday was put to task to answer why the football federation was meddling into political affairs when it chose to ban Russia from the World Cup in Qatar.

Mr Infatino was asked a question during a news conference a day before the World Cup draw by Ghanaian journalist Gary Al-Smith whether from now it will be Fifa policy that any country that invades another will be suspended, as has happened to Russia.

“My name is Gary Al-Smith, I work with Joy FM in Ghana, Where I come from in Africa we are used to Fifa coming down hard on us when it comes political interference on decisions that concern football,” he said.

He further added: It was quite interesting for us in Africa and I am sure for many people in the world to see Fifa so swiftly make its stance known on Russia declaring that what was happening was travesty of justice when it comes human relations, but we don’t see that in many places.

“Have we reached a water shade moment where form today, where there is a conflict where one nation attacks another or invades, Fifa is going to act or this is going to be a special case for Russia and Ukraine,” he said, to the applause of the conference hall.

Today, I finally asked Gianni Infantino 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 question. Will it now be Fifa policy that any country that invades another will be suspended, as has happened to Russia?



His answer was, well... you decide. #JoySports pic.twitter.com/MjZoylrGXf — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) March 31, 2022

Related Eyes of football world on Doha for World Cup draw

Advertisement

In his response to Al-Smith’s question Fifa President Infatino said the football body was acting everywhere and we have to treat the same situation in a similar manner

He further went on to give other examples of the afghan situation much to the dismay of the audience.

Many have since labeled Mr infatino’s response as a show of double standards because the law is very clear on political interference of any kind into the game

Russia has been expelled from the World Cup after being suspended from all international competitions “until further notice,” FIFA and UEFA announced in a joint statement on February 28, while the European governing body of soccer also ended its partnership with Russian energy giant Gazprom.

The men’s team had been due to play in qualifying play-offs in March for the World Cup in Qatar later this year, while its women’s side had qualified for the European Championship in England, to be held in July.