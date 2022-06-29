Final league round on at eight venues

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Mainland Tanzania NBC Premier League reaches its climax today as all the 16 teams in the league play at different venues.

The newly crowned champions of the league, Young Africans (Yanga), will host Mtibwa Sugar at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam while Mbeya Kwanza, who are already demoted, will play against Simba at the Majimaji Stadium in Songea and Mbeya City will host Namungo FC at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya Region.

Other matches set for today are Kagera Sugar against Polisi Tanzania at the Kaitaba Stadium, Azam FC vs Biashara United at the Azam Complex and Coastal Union against Geita Gold at the Mkwakwani Stadium.

Also, today’s fixture shows Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) face Dodoma Jiji FC and Ruvu Shooting play against Tanzania Prisons at the Mabatini Complex in Coast Region. Simba are second in the league standings as other teams will be struggling to finish in top four while others will battle it out to avoid relegation as players will fight to win the golden boot.

Apart from already demoted Mbeya Kwanza, other four teams face uncertainty to remain in the league or not.

The teams are Mtibwa Sugar, Ruvu Shooting, Tanzania Prisons and Biashara United Mara.

As per the league regulations, 15th and 16th placed teams will be relegated to the Championship Division, which was formerly known as the First Division league.

Teams placed 13th and 14th will have to feature in special playoffs matches to determine their future in the league.

The four teams are facing an uphill task to record victories today as Ruvu Shooting and Tanzania Prisons will face off in their decisive match at the Mabatini Complex in the Coast Region.

Mtibwa Sugar, who are under immense pressure to avoid relegation, will likely target victory against Yanga who also aim to maintain their unbeaten run in the league.

Apart from that, Yanga’s striker Fiston Mayele and George Mpole of Geita Gold FC will each likely target to score more goals in their last matches in order to win the golden boot.

Mayele and Mpole have each scored 16 goals so far.