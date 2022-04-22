Floating hotels, heritage villages to spice up the World Cup in Qatar

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

The State of Qatar has offered various options for accommodation during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and one of the most exciting options and the first of its kind in the history of the World Cup is staying on floating hotels on the sea coast, which constitutes an exciting experience for fans from all over the world.

This option along with others, offers the opportunity to enjoy a view of the Arabian Gulf, where hotels floating on cruise ships offer a variety of room, from traditional cabins overlooking the sea to rooms with balconies and luxurious suites.

In addition, the Supreme Committee for projects and Legacy announced the preparation of 130,000 rooms for fans around the world, through the official platform for booking accommodation, which was launched by the Supreme Committee, and includes about 80 per cent of the accommodation available during the tournament.

Set up villages for the fans is another exciting option, as if they are living inside a festival, as it will include a variety of traditional camping places and accommodation cabins, which promise different adventures and festive atmosphere while watching the best teams take on one another.

The most prominent fan villages during the tournament will be the ones that near the Sealine resort, with a capacity of two thousand fans who will live in Arab tents, giving fans a rare glimpse of an integrated cultural experience.

There will be five other places to set up villages for fans during the tournament, where each village will have its own characteristic such as heritage, culture, history of Qatar and the Middle East, sand and the sea, in addition to many entertainment options, with giant screens provided in each village.