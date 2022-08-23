Football giants lock horns in Mainland Premiership

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A total of 40 goals have been scored so far in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League that completed its first two rounds.

This is a record in the league whereby in the last season, only 24 goals were scored during the first two rounds.

So far, former champions, Simba Sports Club are at the top with six points from two matches while defending champions, Young Africans (Yanga) are placed second with the same number of points, but differs on goal aggregates and averages respectively.

Simba have already collected five goals and are yet to concede while Yanga have scored four goals while allowing one. New promoted team Singida Big Star are placed in the third place with also six points and three goals in their pocket while conceding one goal.

The statistics show that, Simba SC, Yanga SC and Singida Big Star are yet to lose or draw in the past two matches and this makes the three coaches to be in a race of being voted in the best monthly coaches award.

At the same time, Mtibwa Sugar who are placed in the fourth position, Azam FC (fifth) and Namungo FC (sixth) have managed to win one match and draw once to collect four points each.

The league standing also shows that four teams have managed to win a match while losing one to collect three points. The teams are Mbeya City, Ruvu Shooting, Tanzania Prisons and Coastal Union.

Teams that have collected one point each are Polisi Tanzania, KMC and Geita Gold FC while Ihefu, Dodoma Jiji FC and Kagera Sugar are yet to win or draw any match and are placed bottom of the standing.

Statistics also show that Namungo FC striker Reliants Lusajo is leading the golden boot award with three goals. Lusajo scored two goals in the opening match against Mtibwa Sugar before scoring winning goal against Ihefu.

Players who have scored two goals are Fiston Mayele (Yanga), Moses Phiri (Simba), Sixtus Sabilo (Mbeya City), Matheo Anthony (KMC) Teps Evans (Azam), Nassoro Kuziwa of Mtibwa Sugar.