Get the lowdown on NFL 2022

If you are a lover of professional sports, particularly those played in the United States of America and broadcast live on television across the world, you’ll already be excited about the new season. The 2022 National Football League campaign is already underway, and there have been more than a few surprises already. If the early exchanges are anything to go on, this will be another unpredictable and compelling end to the year before the playoffs take over early in 2023.

If you missed the opening round of games which began on Thursday, 8th September, there’s no need to worry as you haven’t missed out on your chance to make predictions, check the NFL odds and watch the matches live. In fact, you join at the perfect time as the teams and players have quickly settled in, their fitness and match sharpness is up to speed, and teams know what they must do to make the playoffs. It was an exciting opening week, but we’ve seen nothing yet.

Get up to speed

We know just how much the NFL is loved in your region, with new fans joining the fold every day. Perhaps you are an avid fan with many seasons worth of experience watching the games and cheering on your favourite teams.

Maybe you are one of the new arrivals and want to quickly bring yourself up to speed with the read of the NFL fanbase, allowing you to hold a conversation with fans about the latest developments. This page has everything you need to get going.

Read on as we discuss the facts, figures, and confirmed dates for the NFL regular season, playoffs, and that all-important Super Bowl match played early next year. Learn which teams caught our eye from round one with an update on the results, and then check what the experts are saying with our quick guide to the pundits’ picks.

Season facts

This will be the 103rd edition of the National Football League, and the action began on 8th September with the regular season played to a conclusion on 8th January. We then move to the playoffs, which begin on 14th January. The Superbowl will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and you can follow all the action from game one through to the Super Bowl on television, radio and through the best live streams. The Los Angeles Rams start this season as the defending champions, having beaten the Cincinnati Bengals in last year’s Super Bowl at the So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Round 1 results

With round one results already in the books, we have some interesting matches to look back on, which sets us up for another dramatic season. Who were the big winners and losers on the weekend when the curtain went up on an exciting new season?

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals, but they needed overtime to get the result following a hard-fought match. Both teams are expected to go well this season, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them in the playoffs. The Miami Dolphins crushed the New England Patriots by 20 points to 7, while the Baltimore Ravens made light work of the New York Jets. The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams opened the show when meeting in the first match of the new campaign. A 50/50 was expected, and some suggested we could even go into overtime at the earliest opportunity, but that wasn’t the case. The Bills won by a landslide margin win, the scoreboard at the end of the match reading 30-10.

Pundits’ pick

After reviewing the trades and first-round results, the pundits have had their say on the teams they expect to head into the later stages this season and challenge for the playoffs and then the Super Bowl. Buffalo has the most votes, and that comes as no surprise after the team’s efforts on matchday one.

Other teams who were popular in the early-season pick to win the Super Bowl include the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens. It would come as no surprise to see any of those names finish as champions. Which will you be supporting?