Kenya disbands football association hours from World Cup qualifier

Nairobi. With just hours away before Harambee Stars play Uganda Cranes, Kenya’s sports minister Amina Mohamed has disbanded Football Kenya Federation and appointed a caretaker committee to run football.

The 15-member committee, which has a six-month mandate, will be chaired by retired Justice Aaron Ringera.

Other members of the committee are General Retired Moses Oyugi, Fatma Adan, Philip Musyimi, Anthony Isayi, Elisha Kiplagat and Hassan Haji.

Other are Fredrick Tureisa, Mwangi Muthee, Neddy Atieno, Ali Amour, Titus Kasuve, Richard Omwela, Bobby Ogolla and JJ Masiga.

The CS, who had on Thursday morning received the audit report on FKF from Sports Registrar Rose Wasike, acted swiftly, naming the caretaker committee.

She had earlier on in the day snubbed summons from the Senate, where she was set to appear before the Social and Welfare Committee chaired by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja.

The CS said she hoped that the World Governing body, Fifa, would "help the government clean up the mess in football" and not ban the country following her intervention.

Harambee Stars, is scheduled to play Uganda Cranes in a 2022 World Cup qualifier at St Mary's Stadium, Kitende from 4pm.

