Kenya's Amos Kipruto Wins Men's London Marathon

London. Kenyan Amos Kipruto won the men's London Marathon on Sunday in his first appearance in the race.

A world bronze medallist in Doha in 2019, the 30-year-old Kipruto crossed the line in London in an unofficial time of two hours, four minutes and 39 seconds after breaking away from the field late on.

Leul Gebresilase of Ethiopia finished second in 2:05:12, with Bashir Abdi of Belgium third in 2:05:19.

Ethiopian distance great Kenenisa Bekele was fifth with compatriot Sisay Lemma, last year's London Marathon winner, seventh.

Kipruto, understandably elated by his victory, said: "This is my London debut and it's a wonderful day.

"I'm very, very happy I won, but I can't explain how I won. I decided to make a decisive break because of my training –- I was confident and I knew when to go.





Legend' Kipchoge among London absentees

Several leading runners were ruled out of this year's race in London through injury, including British hope Mo Farah, while four-time winner Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya opted against competing after smashing his own world record by half a minute in last week's Berlin Marathon in a time of 2:01:09.

"Kipchoge is an inspiration for us all and he is a legend for the young generation in Kenya," said Kipruto.