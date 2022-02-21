Kilimanjaro Marathon number collection kicks off

The organisers said the turnout had so far been impressive of the participants who heeded the call and went to collect their numbers on time to avoid last minute rush.

Dar es Salaam. Hundreds of Dar es Salaam residents turned up at the Mlimani City Mall over the weekend to collect their race numbers for the much anticipated 20th edition of the Kilimanjaro Marathon 2022.

Most of those who collected were participants of the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager 42 Km and the Tigo 21Km Half Marathon while others also took the Grand Malt 5km and also registered.

“Registration for 42km and 21km is already closed but we are still selling for the 5km Fun Run,” said the organisers.

The Kilimanjaro Premium Lager brand manager, Irene Mutiganzi said the exercise was smooth as participants easily got their numbers without having to wait for long.

“It was a well organised exercise as participants streamed in and left within a short time.”

She urged Arusha residents to also turn up in large numbers as the exercise will commence there on Tuesday.

The numbers will be issued at the Kibo Palace Hotel in Arusha on Tuesday February 22, 2022 and Wednesday February 23, 2022 from 2pm to 7pm on both days.

The team will then move to Moshi where the numbers will be issued over three days at the Moshi Cooperative University Stadium on Thursday February 24, 2022 from 12pm to 7pm, on Friday February 25, 2022 from 10am to 8pm and on Saturday February 26, 2022 from 9pm to 5pm.

“Registered participants should take note of the timings to avoid inconveniences and the race numbers will not be issued on the race day,” she said.

Sponsors for this year’s 20th Anniversary event include Kilimanjaro Premium Lager- Main sponsor, Tigo- 21km, Grand Malt -5km. Water table sponsors- Absa Tanzania, Unilever Tanzania, TPC Sugar, Simba Cement, Kilimanjaro Water and official suppliers, GardaWorld Security, Keys Hotel, Kibo Palace Hotel, Surveyed Plots Company Ltd, Tanzanian Tourism Board and CMC Automobiles.

The Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Marathon, which will be held on Sunday February 27, 2022 at the Moshi Cooperative University (MoCU).



