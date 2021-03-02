Luis Miquissone’s strike named CAF goal of the week

By Paul Owere More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Luis Jose Miquissone’s thunder strike on Match Day Two of CAF Champions League against Al-Ahly has on Tuesday March 2, been named goal of the week by the Confederation of African Football.

He becomes the first Simba player to record that feat.

The goal was scored after an exchange of exquisite passes between Clautous Chama on the edge of the Egyptian Champions’ box before Miquissone made a sharp right turn to release a stupendous strike that bamboozled the entire Al-Ahly leaving the goal keeper hapless.

That was the first goal that Al-Ahly had conceded, yet Simba are yet to concede a goal in this year’s group stage where they face DRC’s AS Vita and Sudan’s Al-Merrikh Sporting Club.

Simba tommorow leave Dar es Salaam for the Sudanese capital Khartoum where they are expected to clash against Al-Merrikh on Friday night.



