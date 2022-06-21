Mane lands in Munich for Bayern medical

Tuesday June 21 2022
Liverpool's Senegalese striker Sadio Mane (left) celebrates scoring the team's second goal with Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson (centre) and Liverpool's Portuguese striker Diogo Jota during their English Premier League match against Aston Villa at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on May 10, 2022. PHOTO | AFP

  • Mane's transfer to the Bundesliga giants is expected to cost around £35 million.
  • The Senegalese forward is expected to sign a three-year contract and to hold his first Bayern press conference Wednesday.
By AFP

Sadio Mane arrived in Germany on a private jet on Tuesday in order undergo a medical with the Liverpool forward reportedly on the verge of signing for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Broadcaster Sky showed footage of the 30-year-old touching down at Munich airport before being taken to a hospital in the city centre for a medical exam by Bayern's team doctor.

According to media reports, Mane's transfer will cost Bayern around 41 million euros (£35 million, $43 million).

"I am happy he (Mane) has landed," Thomas Mueller said while attending a golf tournament in Munich on Tuesday.

Bayern's Germany forward, a golf fan, joked that he soon hopes to see Mane hit "lots of birdies" on the city's courses.

The Senegal forward is expected to sign a three-year contract and is set to hold his first Bayern press conference Wednesday.

Mane would be a replacement for wantaway Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski, who has been linked to a Barcelona transfer, and winger Serge Gnabry, who is stalling over a contract extension.